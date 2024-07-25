City of Shoreline voted one of the 50 Best Places to Live for Families by Fortune Magazine





This year’s list of 50 Best Places to Live for Families focused on cities within the U.S. that would be most likely to support the wellbeing of multigenerational families.

As a City, we are proud, and humbled, to join these ranks as it really showcases the City’s value of being a Welcoming Place for All. This reaffirms and reinvigorates our drive to continue to do quality work, pour into our communities so they continue to thrive, enhance our infrastructure, and uphold our City values and mission.



See Fortune’s statement:





NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 – Today Fortune launches the third annual



This year’s Fortune 50 Best Places to Live highlights a city in each state where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to great schools, highly recommended hospitals, affordable housing, resources for older adults, and a strong sense of community. NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 – Today Fortune launches the third annual Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families 2024 , showcasing the cities and towns across America that best support the unique needs of multigenerational families. Two cities—top-ranked Silver Spring, MD, and Portsmouth, NH—made the top 10 for the second year in a row. Iowa City is the only locale to make the list three years in a row.This year’s Fortune 50 Best Places to Live highlights a city in each state where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to great schools, highly recommended hospitals, affordable housing, resources for older adults, and a strong sense of community.









The top 10 Fortune Best Places to Live for Families 2024 are:

Silver Spring, MD Township of Upper Merion, PA Chantilly, VA Ann Arbor, MI Mason, OH Franklin, TN Lafayette, CO Overland Park, KS Morristown, NJ Portsmouth, NH

The ranking is created annually as part of Fortune Well, Fortune’s health and wellness hub, which features tips and insights working professionals need to thrive in their careers and personal lives.The top 10 Fortune Best Places to Live for Families 2024 are:

“The 50 Fortune Best Places to Live for Families list is based on a robust data set to help our readers find places to settle down with ample resources to support their families for the future,” said Fortune senior reporter Alexa Mikhail, who dove into data sets to develop the ranking.

“Where we live plays a critical role in determining the strength of our community ties, which most heavily impacts our well-being, happiness, and health at work and at home. It’s why a list like this is critical.”



“As a growing number of people find themselves in the sandwich generation—squeezed between caring for kids and aging parents—they are increasingly looking for communities that support the needs of caregivers and multigenerational families,” said Jennifer Fields, Fortune Well editor. “In our research, the cities that rose to the top were those that had a range of resources and amenities that appeal to their oldest and youngest residents.”



is presented by CVS Health. To build this comprehensive ranking, Fortune worked with several key data partners—including CVS Health, Caring.com, Healthgrades, Ineedana.com, Sharecare, and WitLytic—to help provide information for nearly 200 data categories.



Fortune also independently evaluated over 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships with approximately 20,000 residents or more in all 50 states. Fortune Well is presented by CVS Health. To build this comprehensive ranking, Fortune worked with several key data partners—including CVS Health, Caring.com, Healthgrades, Ineedana.com, Sharecare, and WitLytic—to help provide information for nearly 200 data categories.Fortune also independently evaluated over 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships with approximately 20,000 residents or more in all 50 states.









About Fortune:



Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. This wide-ranging analysis provided a broad array of places that offer essential resources from health care to education as well as a sense of community. The methodology can be found here. About Fortune:Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward.















Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech . For more information, visit fortune.com

Statement from the City of Shoreline: