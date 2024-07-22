Your ballot has been mailed - and other useful information about the primary election
Monday, July 22, 2024
- Ballots were mailed to registered voters ahead of the 18-day voting period that began July 19.
- If you do not receive your ballot within 5 days, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
Local drop boxes:
- Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
- Shoreline Park & Ride 18821 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133 (at 192nd)
- Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, LFP 98155
- Lake City Library, 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle 98125
- Broadview Library, 12755 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle 98133
- Woodway (near Town Hall) 23920 113th Pl W Woodway 98020
Voters can register to vote online or by mail until July 29. After that, you can do so in person at a county election office up until 8pm on Election Day.
The top two vote-getters in primary races will advance to the November 5 general election.
The Washington State Standard published a Candidate questionnaire from Washington State Standard for all the major races.
The website Voting For Judges, which has been so very useful for past elections, is no longer in existence.
Sign up for King County Ballot Alerts to receive texts or emails as your ballot is processed and counted. This is very important to receive early notice if there is an issue with your signature.
