Your ballot has been mailed - and other useful information about the primary election

Important information about the primary election

Ballots were mailed to registered voters ahead of the 18-day voting period that began July 19.

If you do not receive your ballot within 5 days, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).





Voters can register to vote online or by mail until July 29 . After that, you can do so in person at a county election office up until 8pm on Election Day.

The top two vote-getters in primary races will advance to the November 5 general election.









The website Voting For Judges, which has been so very useful for past elections, is no longer in existence.





Sign up for King County Ballot Alerts to receive texts or emails as your ballot is processed and counted. This is very important to receive early notice if there is an issue with your signature.








