UW School of Drama announces 2024-25 Season
Friday, July 26, 2024
We invite you to join us as we continue to showcase the creative talent of our student artists.
This year we are presenting five productions:
The Caucasian Chalk Circle by Bertolt Brecht, The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare, Thrive, Or What You Will by L M Feldman and two productions as part of our Producing Artists Laboratory Series.
All of our stages are laboratories where students can apply the skills they are learning in our classrooms. To support the breadth of their learning, our season will showcase works in progress, works of varying style and genre, and classical works, intended to prepare students for the current landscape of professional theatre.
The 2024-25 public season features five thought-provoking productions, each offering a unique theatrical experience:
THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE
By Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Alistair Beaton
Directed by Nick O'Leary
Venue: Meany Hall—Studio Theatre
Performances: November 7 - 17, 2024
Previews: November 2 & 5, 7:30 pm
A group of modern-day actors come together with real questions about justice, what is fair, and how to do right when it seems impossible. They present Brecht’s version of an ancient Chinese story with an original pop rock score to breathe new life into these questions in their quest to finding answers. This will be the culminating production for MFA directing candidate, Nick O’ Leary.
THE WINTER'S TALE
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Kate Drummond
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: February 13 - 23, 2025
Previews: February 8 & 11, 7:30 pm
An ensemble of performers tells a folk tale of redemption, forgiveness, and reunion. A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale with original music and a highly physical movement language. This will be the culminating production of MFA directing candidate, Kate Drummond.
THRIVE, OR WHAT YOU WILL
Written by L M Feldman
Directed by Adrienne Mackey
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: May 22 - June 1, 2025
Previews: May 17 & 20, 7:30 pm
An epic tale about Jeanne Baret, a little-known 18th-century figure who sets out on an 11-year voyage as a botanist’s assistant (presenting male) and becomes the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. Thoughtful, funny, and inventive, it explores questions of gender, authority, accountability, and the uncredited contributions of women throughout history.
4 &5. PRODUCING ARTISTS LABORATORY SERIES
Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre
Winter Lab Performances: March 2025
Spring Lab Performances: April 2025
The Producing Artist Laboratory is a unique part of the School of Drama’s production structure where audience members may see more vigorous artistic risk-taking. This year we are presenting two lab productions. The Winter Lab will feature a graduating MFA director’s final project while the Spring Lab will feature first-year MFA directors and designers working alongside second-year MFA actors for the first time. Title will be announced in January 2025.
Subscriptions and single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 10, 2024.
Updates on ticket sales and more about the School of Drama and our season here
About the UW School of Drama
The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D.
The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent, internationally known artists.
We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.
