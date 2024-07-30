Watering the Miyawaki Forest

Volunteers getting ready to water the Miyawaki Urban Forest

On September 28 at 10am Roger Fernandez will tell indigenous stories. In addition, there will be hands on activities for children and tours of the forest. Save the date Sunday, December 8, 2024, for the one-year anniversary of the planting of the forest and for the official unveiling of the Welcome Stone.

Last December 300 people came together to plant the Miyawaki Urban Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum.The forest needs to be watered and weeded for three years after which it should be self-sustaining.Getting water to the plants is part of a grant from the King Conservation District. The grant provided funds for a 3000-gallon cistern.The cistern is full. The rainwater is collected from the roof of the of the archive building and stored in the cistern. It was collected in June when it was raining. before the water could be used to water the forest a pump was needed. The installation of the pump is complete, and the cistern is working to water the forest.