Sunset - and no smoke

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



I have been concerned about the spectacular sunsets, remembering that in the past they were due to wildfire smoke in the air.





But the Department of Ecology has just updated their air pollution information , ahead of the worst of the fire season - and they give Puget Sound a clean bill of health.





There are currently six large wildfires in the state, all to the east of us and the wind is blowing the smoke elsewhere. We are not getting smoke from the Oregon fires either.





But stay tuned.





--Diane Hettrick







