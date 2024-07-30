Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator – Entry (Project)
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
IT System Administrator – Entry (Project)
$74,226 – $99,867 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Technology Services Division (TSD) is currently seeking to fill an IT System Administrator Entry vacancy located in Shoreline, WA.
This position is an entry-level system administration professional serving the Northwest Region (NWR) for the end-user computing environment. The role requires professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve problems within the region for matters involving desktop, laptop, and tablet hardware, software, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components.
The successful candidate will ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.
Job description and application
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment