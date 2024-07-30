Flags at half-staff July 30, 2024 (Former Representative Georgette Valle)

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of former Representative Georgette Valle, 99, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in honor and remembrance of former Representative Georgette Valle.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, or first thing Wednesday morning, July 31, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on July 30, 2024 at Normandy Park United Church of Christ at 4pm.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


