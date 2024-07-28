Power outage for 7,500 customers in downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill caused by mylar balloons

Sunday, July 28, 2024

City Light is not the only utility with this problem. This photo is from Burbank Power & Water

Just before 6pm on Sunday, July 28, 2024, City Light reported an outage affecting 7,500 customers in downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill.

An hour later, crews had restored power to about 4,500 of those impacted by this outage.

By 7:30pm power had been restored to the rest of those impacted by this outage. 

The outage was caused by mylar balloons that came into contact with the lines. 

PLEASE do not let mylar balloons go. If part of your celebration, cut and dispose of them after you're done with them.


Posted by DKH at 11:40 PM
