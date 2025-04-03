Three recent car - pedestrian collisions in Shoreline
Thursday, April 3, 2025
|Location of March 20
collision.
A pedestrian, whom eyewitnesses said was a young man in his late teens to early 20s, was attempting to cross 15th NE when he was struck and dragged by a car.
Shoreline Fire transported the injured pedestrian to Harborview. He was conscious.
The driver stopped and was not cited.
Sunday March 30, 2025 around 2pm at 185th and Meridian, a bicyclist was hit by a car. He suffered multiple injuries but is expected to be discharged soon from Harborview.
On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, about 10:20pm, King county deputies and Shoreline Medics responded to the intersection of N 185th and Aurora after a skateboarder was hit by a car.
The victim, a male in his 20s, was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not charged.
Harborview does not release medical information.
Aurora was blocked for investigation by the King County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Response Team.
