Three recent car - pedestrian collisions in Shoreline

Location of March 20

On March 20, 2025 just after 8pm, fire and police deputies responded to reports of an accident at 15th Avenue NE and 24th Avenue NE.





A pedestrian, whom eyewitnesses said was a young man in his late teens to early 20s, was attempting to cross 15th NE when he was struck and dragged by a car.





Shoreline Fire transported the injured pedestrian to Harborview. He was conscious.





The driver stopped and was not cited.





Sunday March 30, 2025 around 2pm at 185th and Meridian, a bicyclist was hit by a car. He suffered multiple injuries but is expected to be discharged soon from Harborview.





On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, about 10:20pm, King county deputies and Shoreline Medics responded to the intersection of N 185th and Aurora after a skateboarder was hit by a car.





The victim, a male in his 20s, was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not charged.





Harborview does not release medical information.





Aurora was blocked for investigation by the King County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Response Team.







