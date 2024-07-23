Rehearsals start this September for Northwest Girlchoir

Photo courtesy Northwest Girlchoir

Northwest Girlchoir has openings in our treble choirs for singers in grades 1-12 to join in the fun this coming fall! Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the binary. Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.