8th Ave NW new sidewalk project online open house
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
|A typical cross section of the street after the project is completed will include two 10 foot traffic lanes, a 5 foot bike lane, and a 6 foot sidewalk.
Visit the online open house
Dates: Open through August 12
We're planning a new sidewalk on 8th Ave NW and want to hear your suggestions and questions. You can add your thoughts to an ideas board or pin them directly to a map of the project area. Please tell us what you think!
Project Overview
This project will construct a new sidewalk on 8th Ave NW between NW Richmond Beach Road and NW 180th Street near the north side of Sunset Park. The sidewalk will be built on the east side of the street. A bike lane will be added to the west side of the street.
This project is part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline.
Project improvements include:
Project improvements include:
- Pedestrian facilities with curbs and gutters
- Bicycle facilities
- Curb ramps
- Drainage improvements
