8th Ave NW new sidewalk project online open house

A typical cross section of the street after the project is completed will include two 10 foot traffic lanes, a 5 foot bike lane, and a 6 foot sidewalk.

Project Overview



This project will construct a new sidewalk on 8th Ave NW between NW Richmond Beach Road and NW 180th Street near the north side of Sunset Park. The sidewalk will be built on the east side of the street. A bike lane will be added to the west side of the street.



This project is part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline.



Project improvements include:

Pedestrian facilities with curbs and gutters

Bicycle facilities

Curb ramps

Drainage improvements Project website







