UW Bothell names new dean for School of Nursing & Health Studies

Dr. Vanessa Lopez-Littleton named Dean of UW Bothell

School of Nursing & Health Studies The University of Washington Bothell has named Dr. Vanessa Lopez-Littleton as its new dean of the School of Nursing & Health Studies, effective Nov. 1, 2024.









“Dr. Lopez-Littleton brings a wealth of experience and expertise and a profound commitment to transform lives through health equity and well-being,” said Dr. Sharon A. Jones, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “She is also a dedicated health care professional and successful fundraiser who prioritizes student success.”

In 2021 she designed a community-engaged study on the factors influencing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among vulnerable populations in Monterey County and then developed an outreach campaign to increase the uptake of the vaccine.



She actively participates in creating innovative graduate and undergraduate programs, works with diverse teams to develop inclusive classroom and academic practices, and partners with public entities to improve organizational and management performance.









“I am honored to serve alongside an exceptional team of scholars, professionals and community members, all deeply committed to advancing social justice through our students,” said Lopez-Littleton.

Lopez-Littleton has nearly three decades of leadership and management experience in higher education, public service and health care.