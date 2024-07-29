Everett-based Providence Comprehensive Breast Center launches free, personalized cancer screening and Early Detection Program

Image courtesy Providence Everett-based Providence Comprehensive Breast Center is the first program in Providence’s seven-state health system to launch a free, personalized cancer screening and early detection system. Everett-based Providence Comprehensive Breast Center is the first program in Providence’s seven-state health system to launch a free, personalized cancer screening and early detection system.









This personal and family history screening tool, which was developed by Providence and Propel Software, gives people and their doctors an individualized assessment of possible risk for developing breast and other cancers.





It is free and offered to anyone – both women and men between ages 25 and 80 – when they make a mammogram appointment with Providence Comprehensive Breast Center.

How it works



After scheduling a mammogram, patients are offered an opportunity to complete the Prevention4Me assessment via email prior to their mammogram appointment.





After finishing the assessment, which asks questions about personal and family health history and takes less than 10 minutes, patients instantly receive a personalized cancer risk assessment and details summarizing next steps, including the opportunity to receive saliva-based genetic testing if eligible, which is covered by most health insurance plans. Patients then go to their mammogram appointments as scheduled.



Why it’s important



Identifying cancer risk through Prevention4Me helps patients and their health-care team create a more personalized care plan to support early detection and even cancer prevention.





“Prevention4ME is a supplement to annual mammogram. Based on the personal assessment results, you might be eligible for additional breast cancer imaging – like contrast-enhanced mammography or breast MRI – and/or genetic testing to identify inherited risk for breast and many other cancers,” said Laura Kendrick , manager of Providence Comprehensive Breast Center.

“After the assessment, patients only need to provide updates or changes to their personal and family health at future mammogram appointments. We do all the rest. We’ll send reminders to update information and fine tune your risk assessment based on any changes you provide and the latest guidelines.”



Personalization



Prevention4ME uses assessment responses to calculate a Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) score, an estimate of someone's lifetime risk for developing breast cancer. It also assesses eligibility for genetic testing according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines to identify possible inherited risk of breast and other cancers.









“For many people, their care will remain the same. But for some high-risk patients, their health-care provider might recommend more frequent screening or other approaches to early cancer detection and risk reduction,” said Kendrick, 51, who, as a breast cancer survivor herself

For more information about this innovative cancer screening assessment program, visit



For more information about this innovative cancer screening assessment program, visit https://prevention4me.providence.org




