Shoreline Farmers Market to host 3rd Annual Kids Day Event

Power of Produce Kids Club at the Shoreline Farmers Market

The Shoreline Farmers Market (SFM) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Kids Day this Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10am to 2pm.

A free event open to everyone, SFM Kids Day will be held in its Saturday market location at the corner of 192nd and Aurora, across from the YMCA at the BikeLink Park & Ride.



“We’re excited to create a day where children can have fun while learning about the importance of local agriculture and healthful eating,” said Trinitee King, Market Director. “Kids Day is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our community including our local farmers and producers.”

Kids Yoga class at the Shoreline Farmers Market

In addition to favorite SFM vendors offering fresh, seasonal goods, Kids Day will feature fun and free activities:

MAKE your own bird house with Iron Brothers Construction.

LEARN about how and where your food is grown on a farm tour.

LISTEN to Shoreline author and physician Dr. Margaret Towolawi read from her book, Ayominde and Seyi's Kitchen. Signed copies will be available for purchase (English and Spanish).

ENJOY wearable art by Alethea of the Face Paintery.

WEAR a free tattoo from our temporary tattoo station.

FLOW with Kids Yoga by Quiet Thyme Wellness. (Registration recommended and opening soon.)

VISIT the Power of Produce Kids Club booth.

DANCE to live music.

WATCH a live observation beehive with Rainy Day Bees.

Locally grown strawberries at the

Shoreline Farmers Market

ABOUT THE SHORELINE FARMERS MARKET

It's free to attend the market! ALL are welcome (including our leashed & well mannered, four-legged family members).





GETTING THERE

Arrive by foot, car, bus, bike or wheels. Ample parking available including accessible spaces. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from the YMCA).





FOOD ACCESS

The Shoreline Farmers Market is committed to providing our community equitable access to farm fresh produce and local foods. We accept EBT/SNAP cards and DOUBLE DOLLARS with the SNAP Market Match Program. Many vendors accept WIC and Senior FMNP checks.



