Shoreline Chamber of Commerce hosts Ribbon Cuttings for two new Shoreline businesses
Thursday, July 25, 2024
These events signify a vibrant addition to our local economy and offer an excellent opportunity for networking and community support.
Event Details:
Pet Evolution - Grand Opening Event
Address: 15515 Westminster Way N Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133
Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 10:45am
The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen promptly at 10:45. Stay afterwards for face painting, a pet adoption event, talk to pet food representatives, and enjoy cookies and soft drinks.
Pure Barre - Grand Opening Celebration
Address: 15525 Westminster Way N Suite D, Shoreline, WA 98133
Saturday, August 3rd, 11:30am
The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen promptly at 11:30. A free class will follow immediately after ribbon cutting at 12:15pm. Space is limited and must be reserved. See the Chamber of Commerce event for details.
Shoreline Chamber President Lara Grauer says, "Welcoming these new businesses to Shoreline reflects our community's commitment to growth and prosperity, and we're excited to see the positive impact they'll bring."
Chamber members and the general public are warmly invited to attend these celebrations and welcome these new businesses. There will be opportunities to meet the business owners, tour the facilities, and enjoy light refreshments.
About the Businesses:
Pet Evolution: Pet Evolution offers healthy pet food, supplies & grooming.
Pure Barre: Pure Barre offers workouts for those seeking a dynamic, low-impact workout.
Registration Information: These events are free for Chamber members and open to the public. Please register by visiting the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce website at shorelinechamber.org.
About Shoreline Chamber of Commerce:
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1976, is a dynamic and inclusive business organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and community prosperity in Shoreline, WA. With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development.
