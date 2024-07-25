Shoreline Chamber of Commerce hosts Ribbon Cuttings for two new Shoreline businesses

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in the Shoreline community.





These events signify a vibrant addition to our local economy and offer an excellent opportunity for networking and community support.

Shoreline Chamber President Lara Grauer says, "Welcoming these new businesses to Shoreline reflects our community's commitment to growth and prosperity, and we're excited to see the positive impact they'll bring."

About Shoreline Chamber of Commerce:





The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1976, is a dynamic and inclusive business organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and community prosperity in Shoreline, WA. With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development.







