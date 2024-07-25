Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University St. Louis

College of Arts & Sciences

ST LOUIS, Mo. (July 24, 2024) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.





(98155) - Audrey Brown is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

(98155) - Lara Isabel Marco Y Marquez is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Seattle



(98125) - Owen Anderson is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

(98125) - Eran Fann is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Shoreline



(98177) - Sam LoGerfo-Olsen is enrolled in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Washington University St. Louis

Olin Business School

