Build-A-Birdhouse event at the Shoreline Farmers Market July 27, 2024

Build a bird house at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Photo courtesy IronsBC

Once again, Shoreline's Design + Build company Irons Brothers Construction will help kids build cedar birdhouses at the Kid's Build-A-Birdhouse Event at the Shoreline Farmers Market Kid's Day on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10am - 2pm!





Bring the kiddos to our booth and we’ll provide the tools, materials, and skilled carpenters to help them build their own birdhouse – on us!Since 2017, IronsBC has been building birdhouses with kids at various Shoreline community events. With help from our entire team and material donations from Dunn Lumber, we have built over 1300 birdhouses!