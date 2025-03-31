Albertsons store in Lake Forest Park rebranded as Safeway

Photo by Phyllis Johnson

The Safeway corporation, which owns Safeway and Albertsons in Washington state, rebranded the Lake Forest Park store back to Albertsons when it acquired the store from a bankrupt Haggen's in 2016.





Photo by Phyllis Johnson It operated as Albertsons until last week, when without fanfare, the Albertsons name was replaced with Safeway on the exterior of the store.





The ownership has not changed and the store has been in continuous operation.





However, the signs proclaim a grand opening.





Town Center has taken down the Albertsons page. Sites like Yelp are reporting the Albertsons store as closed, not having caught up to the name change.





Location of Safeway stores.

#4 is Lake Forest Park There are Safeway stores all around us.





Two are in Shoreline at 15th NE and NE 175th, and Aurora at N 155th.





Another Safeway is in Edmonds on SR 99.





There's a Safeway at Cedar Plaza in Mountlake Terrace on 212th SW and one in downtown Kenmore.





On the Safeway location map, the LFP store is identified as Safeway Pacific.







