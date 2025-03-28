Shorewood girls golf team plays for the win

Friday, March 28, 2025

L-R: Lexi Calandrillo, Ivy Ren, Julia Kang, Sadie, Austad, Venetia Irons and Olivia Barnes
Photo by Val Patrick

A little rain didn't stop the Shorewood Stormrays girls golf team from keeping the ball in fairway, and sinking putts at the Nile Golf Course Thursday afternoon, March 27, 2025. 

While the Edmonds-Woodway girls persevered and played well, the Stormrays were in their best form today to take the win.

Top 3 in the match
  • Julia Kang medalist -45
  • Ivy Ren-49
  • Sadie Austad 51

Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  