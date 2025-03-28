Shorewood girls golf team plays for the win
Friday, March 28, 2025
|L-R: Lexi Calandrillo, Ivy Ren, Julia Kang, Sadie, Austad, Venetia Irons and Olivia Barnes
Photo by Val Patrick
A little rain didn't stop the Shorewood Stormrays girls golf team from keeping the ball in fairway, and sinking putts at the Nile Golf Course Thursday afternoon, March 27, 2025.
While the Edmonds-Woodway girls persevered and played well, the Stormrays were in their best form today to take the win.
Top 3 in the match
- Julia Kang medalist -45
- Ivy Ren-49
- Sadie Austad 51
