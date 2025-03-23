Highland Terrace Neighborhood Plant Sale Sunday
Sunday, March 23, 2025
On Sunday March 23, 2025 pots of Daffodils are being sold by the Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association at the corner of 159th and 2nd NW in Shoreline. 11:00am - 3:00pm.
4 pots = $30, 2 for $15.
Each pot has a mix of types. Hardy bulbs can be planted in the garden in the Autumn.
Support the Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association while you beautify your own!
