Emergency Preparedness Trainings: Ham radio license course and CERT training
Saturday, March 29, 2025
The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is thrilled to offer two valuable Emergency Preparedness training opportunities for the community this spring.
Amateur Radio (Ham) License Course
When: April 19th and 26th, 2025.
Dive into the fascinating world of amateur radio and earn your ham license! This course is perfect for anyone interested in becoming a licensed operator and enhancing communication skills in emergencies.
When: May 3rd, 4th, and May 10th, 2025.
A comprehensive three-day course. Learn critical emergency preparedness skills, including Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and more. This hands-on training equips you to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors while building stronger community connections.
Both programs are fantastic opportunities to gain practical knowledge, develop essential skills, and connect with others who share your passion for emergency preparedness.
Let's work together to make our community more resilient and ready for anything!
For more details, visit NorthshoreEMC.com or email us at nemco.outreach@gmail.com.
