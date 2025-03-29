Emergency Preparedness Trainings: Ham radio license course and CERT training

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is thrilled to offer two valuable Emergency Preparedness training opportunities for the community this spring.





When: April 19th and 26th, 2025.





Dive into the fascinating world of amateur radio and earn your ham license! This course is perfect for anyone interested in becoming a licensed operator and enhancing communication skills in emergencies.







Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training





When: May 3rd, 4th, and May 10th, 2025.





A comprehensive three-day course. Learn critical emergency preparedness skills, including Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and more. This hands-on training equips you to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors while building stronger community connections.



Both programs are fantastic opportunities to gain practical knowledge, develop essential skills, and connect with others who share your passion for emergency preparedness.



