March showers bring March flowers

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The weather is fairly grim, although with occasional sun breaks to remind us there is life above the cloud cover and rain.

But the March flowers seem to either ignore or thrive on the weather. They are proceeding on their own time table.

Being fairly useless at identifying flowers, birds, and car parts, I'm still going to take a guess that this is an azalea. Let me know. 

--Diane Hettrick


