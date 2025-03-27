Northwest Watercolor Society 2025 Membership exhibition - free and online

Chinook. Artist Owen Online international membership exhibition runs April 25 through June 30, 2025 Online international membership exhibition runs April 25 through June 30, 2025

Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) announces 75 watermedia artworks chosen by juror Michele Usibelli will be presented at the artists’ reception April 25, 2025 at 5:00pm Pacific Time.





Art lovers and the public are welcome to attend the free online event by registering HERE to see the amazing pieces.

With a worldwide membership, over 400 paintings were submitted to Waterworks from coast to coast across the U.S., from neighbors north and south and across the pond from Europe.





As Usibelli pointed out to NWWS volunteers, it was no easy task to select only 75. “I was truly awed by the caliber of submissions,” she said. Thanking all of the artists who submitted, she added, “ The artistic journey is one of courage and expression. Art has the power to bring beauty, emotion and connection into the world.”

Exhibition chair Sarah B. Hansen added that the “act of creation often stems from a deep connection to life itself. The remarkable gallery of art Michele has chosen, represents not only the artists’ talents but also their shared passion for life.”

Usibelli will award over $10,000 in cash and merchandise at the reception. The top three winners receive cash prizes of $1,000, $750 and $500 respectively.

As part of the NWWS annual membership exhibition, two watermedia workshops are held.

‘Techniques & Composition for Dramatic Painting’ is Michele Usibelli’s two-day online workshop April 23-24, 2025.

Yong Hong Zhong will focus on ‘Mastering Color, Light & Shadow’ in his two-day online workshop April 28-29, 2025. Both workshops are open to all artists with members receiving a discount.