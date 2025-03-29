Women's University Club celebrates win in Bridge Tournament
Saturday, March 29, 2025
The Women’s Interclub Bridge Tournament has been offered for decades in Seattle to allow competitive bridge players to compete against other local clubs. All are part of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL), and the most recent winners were the Women’s University Club, led by Team Captain Jessie Ahoni.
"I love playing bridge at the Women’s University Club. There are so many opportunities there, including when we play in the interclub games,” says Pat Totten, a bridge player from this year’s winning team. “I meet new people, and the games are competitive and friendly.”
In addition to hosting this year’s trophy-winning team, the Women’s University Club also offers a plethora of bridge opportunities, including lessons for beginners, intermediate classes, fun play sessions at night, and access to competitive tournaments. Multiple opportunities to play recreational and duplicate games are offered weekly.
Whether the individual wants to play recreationally or build a competitive record with a partner, bridge is a great way to build skills and socialize.
Judy Donnelly of Shoreline, Executive Director of the Women’s University Club for nearly three decades, said, "We always have a team compete, and it’s especially exciting when our club wins and we get to see ‘Women’s University Club’ etched on that trophy.”
Other clubs participating in this annual tournament include the Seattle Tennis Club, Broadmoor Golf Club, Sunset Club, Overlake Golf & Country Club, Inglewood Golf Club, Glendale Country Club, and Washington Athletic Club. Congratulations to the Women’s University Club!
About the Women’s University Club of Seattle
“We Laugh. We Learn. We Lead.” From these words, the Women’s University Club of Seattle has embraced a culture of respect, integrity and inclusivity for over a century. A gracious landmark presence in the heart of downtown, WUC is the perfect place to celebrate your perfect wedding or other memory-making celebration. We also welcome those who want to be part of our mission as Seattle’s women-led social and learning club.
Women’s University Club of Seattle
1105 Sixth Ave, Seattle WA 98101
206-623-0402
0 comments:
Post a Comment