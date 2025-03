Women's University Club celebrates win in Bridge Tournament

Players L-R: Mimi Stanley, Pat Wagner, Jessie Ahroni (Captain), Carolyn Roe, Linda Chapman, Karen Wong, Linda Morrison, and Pat Totten. Not pictured: Nancy Lucht, Franci McKinnon, Elizabeth Heron, Theresa Eck, Emily Norden, Meg Ludlum, Janet Harvey, and Dina Wells. Photo courtesy Women’s University Club

The Women's Interclub Bridge Tournament has been offered for decades in Seattle to allow competitive bridge players to compete against other local clubs. All are part of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL), and the most recent winners were the Women's University Club, led by Team Captain Jessie Ahoni.

"I love playing bridge at the Women’s University Club. There are so many opportunities there, including when we play in the interclub games,” says Pat Totten, a bridge player from this year’s winning team. “I meet new people, and the games are competitive and friendly.”

Judy Donnelly of Shoreline, Executive Director of the Women’s University Club for nearly three decades, said, "We always have a team compete, and it’s especially exciting when our club wins and we get to see ‘Women’s University Club’ etched on that trophy.”





In addition to hosting this year's trophy-winning team, the Women's University Club also offers a plethora of bridge opportunities, including lessons for beginners, intermediate classes, fun play sessions at night, and access to competitive tournaments. Multiple opportunities to play recreational and duplicate games are offered weekly.Whether the individual wants to play recreationally or build a competitive record with a partner, bridge is a great way to build skills and socialize.Other clubs participating in this annual tournament include the Seattle Tennis Club, Broadmoor Golf Club, Glendale Country Club, and Washington Athletic Club. Congratulations to the Women's University Club!