Scene on the Sound: The last voyage of the Nimitz

Naval Aircraft carrier 68

Story and photos by Jan Hansen





Report from the Kitsap Sun: The USS Nimitz departed the shore of Sinclair Inlet at approximately 7:45am on Friday, leaving its Bremerton home behind for the aircraft carrier's next — and likely its last — global deployment.





Sailors manning the rails

The Nimitz sailors were seen manning the rails — a Navy tradition to render honors aboard naval vessels — when the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier passed Rich Passage at 8:50am.





The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap and "is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations," the Nimitz spokesperson, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack confirmed.







The Nimitz sailed past through Shoreline yesterday. This was probably the last time before she is sent to the east coast for decommissioning in 2026. I have enjoyed seeing this ship with her mighty crew so many times. This passing was bittersweet.