Scene on the Sound: The last voyage of the Nimitz

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Naval Aircraft carrier 68

Story and photos by Jan Hansen

The Nimitz sailed past through Shoreline yesterday. This was probably the last time before she is sent to the east coast for decommissioning in 2026. I have enjoyed seeing this ship with her mighty crew so many times. This passing was bittersweet.

Report from the Kitsap Sun: The USS Nimitz departed the shore of Sinclair Inlet at approximately 7:45am on Friday, leaving its Bremerton home behind for the aircraft carrier's next — and likely its last — global deployment.

Sailors manning the rails

The Nimitz sailors were seen manning the rails — a Navy tradition to render honors aboard naval vessels — when the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier passed Rich Passage at 8:50am. 

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap and "is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations," the Nimitz spokesperson, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack confirmed.


Posted by DKH at 12:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  