Community Forum: Stronger Together

March 28, 2025 from 11 - 1pm

The Shoreline Room,





A light lunch will be provided

With the current challenges we are all facing, we know the needs in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park can only be met by strengthening our partnerships between our schools, human service providers, cities and community members.





The initial goal of this two-hour forum is to create the opportunity for all of us to learn from each other about the current needs in our community and the services available to meet them.





You are encouraged to bring any written information that you would like to share with the group on our services table. This forum will also help inform volunteer service projects and financial support from LFP Rotary.