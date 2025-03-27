Meet the author at Shoreline Library April 9, 2025
Thursday, March 27, 2025
For teens and adults.
Cost: FREE
Welcome former Shoreline resident Wilson Edward Reed, PhD, author of Junebug!
In Junebug, a novel inspired by the author's own life, a young boy faces discrimination and hardship while growing up in Mississippi in the 1950s and 1960s, eventually starting a new life in Seattle after his mother's death. Despite the hard times he experiences, he learns valuable lessons about the importance of community and forgiveness.
After presenting Junebug's story and reading excerpts from the book, the author will facilitate a discussion. Attendees will leave the event with an appreciation of Junebug’s story and how it fits with the history of civil rights and with other readings about intolerance and hatred.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration not required.
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
