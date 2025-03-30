Dow Constantine hired as Sound Transit CEO

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved the choice of King County Executive Dow Constantine to serve as Sound Transit’s next CEO.

Constantine’s start date as CEO will be April 1.





In the wake of COVID, recession, inflation, and workforce shortages that were holding back transit service, Constantine led Metro back to an era of growth, efficiency, strong ridership recovery, and a full workforce.



As member of the Sound Transit Board since 2006, Constantine has been intimately involved in the successes and challenges of the agency during an unprecedented period of growth.





He led the 2014-2015 process to conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters, the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history.





Under the terms of the proposed contract, Constantine’s initial term will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with two successive one-year renewals available at the Board’s discretion through Dec. 31, 2028. His annual base salary will be $450,000.



Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue to serve as the acting CEO or as an advisor, as requested by Constantine, until May 2, 2025,







A former member of the King County Council and the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives, Dow is a three-time University of Washington alumnus, holding postgraduate degrees in law and urban planning.He has extensive experience leading large transit agencies, namely King County Metro, one of the largest agencies in the U.S., and an agency voted in 2018 as the Best Large Transit Agency in North America by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) - non-profit international association representing public and private sector organizations involved in public transit.