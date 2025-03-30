Dow Constantine hired as Sound Transit CEO
Sunday, March 30, 2025
|Dow Constantine to lead Sound Transit
Constantine’s start date as CEO will be April 1.
Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair stated,
“Dow can hit the ground running and intimately knows the inner workings of Sound Transit.
"He has proven his ability to oversee large organizations, run a major transit agency, and maintain crucial partnerships locally, regionally, and nationally that will be necessary to complete the central spine.
"Our economy and environment will benefit from the success of Dow and Sound Transit.”
The Board’s action followed the recommendation of the Board’s Executive Committee, which solicited input on priorities and reviewed 60 applicants from around the world, 15 of whom were interviewed. The final selection process included candidate interviews with multiple panels representing a wide range of regional interests.
“It is an honor to be chosen as the next CEO of Sound Transit,” said Constantine.
“Much of my service as an elected official has been devoted to building the world-class transit system our region has long needed and creating vibrant, transit-connected communities throughout Central Puget Sound. I can think of nothing I would rather do than lead this agency into the future, and I thank the Board for their vote of confidence.”
Constantine was elected King County Executive in 2009 and is serving a record fourth term as leader of one of the nation's largest and most dynamic metropolitan regions.
A former member of the King County Council and the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives, Dow is a three-time University of Washington alumnus, holding postgraduate degrees in law and urban planning.
He has extensive experience leading large transit agencies, namely King County Metro, one of the largest agencies in the U.S., and an agency voted in 2018 as the Best Large Transit Agency in North America by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) - non-profit international association representing public and private sector organizations involved in public transit.
He has extensive experience leading large transit agencies, namely King County Metro, one of the largest agencies in the U.S., and an agency voted in 2018 as the Best Large Transit Agency in North America by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) - non-profit international association representing public and private sector organizations involved in public transit.
In the wake of COVID, recession, inflation, and workforce shortages that were holding back transit service, Constantine led Metro back to an era of growth, efficiency, strong ridership recovery, and a full workforce.
As member of the Sound Transit Board since 2006, Constantine has been intimately involved in the successes and challenges of the agency during an unprecedented period of growth.
As member of the Sound Transit Board since 2006, Constantine has been intimately involved in the successes and challenges of the agency during an unprecedented period of growth.
He led the 2014-2015 process to conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters, the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history.
He led the 2014-2015 process to update the Long-Range Plan, adopt a system plan and ultimately conceive of, draft, and present Sound Transit 3 to voters. His leadership led to passage of the largest transit capital expansion project in North American history.
Under the terms of the proposed contract, Constantine’s initial term will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with two successive one-year renewals available at the Board’s discretion through Dec. 31, 2028. His annual base salary will be $450,000.
Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue to serve as the acting CEO or as an advisor, as requested by Constantine, until May 2, 2025,
Under the terms of the proposed contract, Constantine’s initial term will run through Dec. 31, 2026, with two successive one-year renewals available at the Board’s discretion through Dec. 31, 2028. His annual base salary will be $450,000.
Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue to serve as the acting CEO or as an advisor, as requested by Constantine, until May 2, 2025,
0 comments:
Post a Comment