Shoreline considers traffic safety cameras at Monday, March 31, 2025 council meeting



Over one thousand speeders violate Meridian Park’s 20 mph speed limit each day. Unlike neighboring cities, Shoreline has no traffic cameras.



Overspeeders violate Meridian Park’s 20 mph speed limit each day. Unlike neighboring cities, Shoreline has no traffic cameras.

discuss traffic enforcement cameras at the Monday, March 31 meeting. The Shoreline City Council willtraffic enforcement cameras at themeeting.





Meridian Park students cross 175th street on the way to school - photo by Oliver Moffat

, over one thousand speeders per day exceed the 20 mph limit in front of Meridian Park Elementary while the school zone lights are flashing. And 59% of all drivers speed faster than 30 mph in that Meridian Park school zone. According to data from the city , over one thousand speeders per day exceed the 20 mph limit in front of Meridian Park Elementary while the school zone lights are flashing. And 59% of all drivers speed faster than 30 mph in that Meridian Park school zone.





At both Parkwood Elementary and Shorecrest High School, 24% of drivers speed faster than 30 mph in the 20 mph school zones.





Edmonds, Lynnwood, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle all have them. But not Shoreline.



Traffic cameras are now common around the region:andall have them. But not Shoreline.

discuss traffic enforcement cameras at the Monday, March 31 meeting.



The Shoreline City Council willtraffic enforcement cameras at themeeting.

discussed traffic cameras after reviewing the annual traffic report, which showed more people were killed or seriously injured on Shoreline’s roads than ever before.



Last year, the City Councilafter reviewing the annualwhich showed more people were killed or seriously injured on Shoreline’s roads than ever before.

staffing shortages, and last year, traffic collisions hit record highs according to the city’s police services report.



Shoreline canceled its traffic enforcement unit because of pandemic-eraand last year, traffic collisions hit record highs according to the city’s

. In Lake Forest Park, traffic cameras on 178th near Brookside Elementary slowed average speeds from over 30 mph to less than 25, and the Federal Highway Administration says traffic cameras can reduce crashes by over 50%.



Studies show traffic cameras make roads safer, according to the city’s report . In Lake Forest Park, traffic cameras on 178th near Brookside Elementary slowedfrom over 30 mph to less than 25, and the Federal Highway Administrationcan reduce crashes by over 50%.

city’s report acknowledges that regressive fines punish poor drivers more than rich drivers but says the state’s new traffic camera law addresses equity concerns. Theacknowledges that regressive fines punish poor drivers more than rich drivers but says the state’saddresses equity concerns.





Under state law, fines are cut by half for recipients of public assistance, and judges can lower fines based on a recipient’s ability to pay. Any excess revenue must be spent on meaningful traffic safety improvements in poor neighborhoods with the most dangerous roads.





city’s website. Information on attending the city council meeting and providing comments is available on the







