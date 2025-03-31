Full Text Search in FamilySearch is the topic for the Sno Isle Genealogical Society meeting April 2, 2025
Monday, March 31, 2025
Monthly Meeting
Topic: Full Text Search in FamilySearch
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
6:30pm - in-person gathering
7:00pm to 9:00pm -presentation
- In-person at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood 98036
- Online here: Join the Meeting
FamilySearch.org is one of the premier resources for family historians, offering free access to an ever-growing collection of physical and digital records from around the world.
But with millions of new records added each day, traditional cataloging can't keep up. To bridge the gap, FamilySearch has introduced Full Text Search, a powerful new tool that leverages artificial intelligence to make records more accessible.
In this presentation, Janice and Keith Allred will demonstrate how to use Full Text Search effectively, share expert tips and tricks, and explore what this technology means for the future of genealogy research.
0 comments:
Post a Comment