Full Text Search in FamilySearch is the topic for the Sno Isle Genealogical Society meeting April 2, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025

Sno Isle Genealogical Society
Monthly Meeting

Topic: Full Text Search in FamilySearch
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
6:30pm - in-person gathering
7:00pm to 9:00pm -presentation
FamilySearch.org is one of the premier resources for family historians, offering free access to an ever-growing collection of physical and digital records from around the world. 

But with millions of new records added each day, traditional cataloging can't keep up. To bridge the gap, FamilySearch has introduced Full Text Search, a powerful new tool that leverages artificial intelligence to make records more accessible. 

In this presentation, Janice and Keith Allred will demonstrate how to use Full Text Search effectively, share expert tips and tricks, and explore what this technology means for the future of genealogy research.


