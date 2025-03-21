Salomon, Davis to host telephone Town Hall Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Friday, March 21, 2025
32nd District legislators Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis will host a telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:00pm.
Legislators will share a mid-session update, hosting a Q&A, and discussing the important work still ahead of us.
WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis
WHAT: 32nd District Telephone Town Hall
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 25
WHERE: Dial-In: (855)-756-7520 ext. 121322#
Learn more about bills sponsored by the 32nd Legislative District’s elected officials this year:
