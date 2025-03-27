Travels with Charlie: This sculpture is the "Black Sun”

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Some days there’s a big reward taking Charlie along when visiting Capitol Hill. If time permits we usually visit the neighborhood Volunteer Park for some wandering.



My son Barry showed me this sculpture several years ago when he was a Cornish Student. So whenever in Volunteer Park, I always check this spot. But, this break in the weather gave a very unique view of the Space Needle and a blast of sunshine!





I had forgotten the name of this Sculpture is the "Black Sun.” Sometimes you just have to be lucky to be there at that moment. It never repeats.





Thanks Charlie for helping me see this unique shot.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





Charlie rolling in the green grass

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Also, Charlie found his first spring green grass Rollover Heaven as we walked.



Background info:



The Black Sun, sculpted by Japanese artist Isamu Noguchi, was placed in the park in 1969. The Seattle Times interviewed Noguchi when the piece was installed, and he expressed his hope that the piece would become a place where people would come together.





This wish has certainly been realized — the sculpture is often surrounded by people from near and far.







