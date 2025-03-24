Warrior Nurse: PTSD and Healing March 27, 202



Sarah was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for exemplary service as head nurse of the orthopedic ward at Madigan Army Hospital in 1968, where she was also the assistant director of nursing on evening and night shift in 1970.









Thursday, March 27, 6:30pm-8:00pmCost: $7.50Sarah Blum will share slides from her year at the 12th Evacuation Hospital in Cu Chi, Vietnam in 1967, where she lived, the helipad, in the operating room for casualties when they arrived and in the tunnels of Cu Chi, and when she returned to Vietnam in 1996 on the first PeaceTrees trip.Sarah L. Blum is a decorated nurse Vietnam veteran who earned the Army Commendation Medal serving as an operating room nurse at the 12th Evacuation Hospital Cu Chi, Vietnam during the height of the fighting in 1967.