Sen. Jesse Salomon: Updating Our Protection Order System and Protecting Victims of Domestic Violence
Saturday, March 22, 2025
I want to share an update on my bill, SB 5202, which aims to better protect survivors of domestic violence. The bill passed the Senate and was passed out of the House Committee on Civil Rights & Judiciary today.
Protection orders are one of the most important tools available to survivors of domestic violence. They provide those protected with a clear right to seek police protection and legal recourse against those who would set out to harm them. They provide peace of mind to those who have struggled, sometimes for years, with the fear and uncertainty of abuse.
In 2021 we took major steps to update Washington’s protection order system to make it more user friendly. Now, we are seeing more and more survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence and harassment find security and stability thanks to protection orders. Still, we must continue to refine the protection order system in our state and make improvements where necessary.
SB 5202 would ensure prosecutors have the information they need to effectively enforce orders, support parties who seek to modify their temporary orders, and allow minors to more easily renew protection orders once they turn 18 without asking them to face another traumatic petitioning process. Importantly, it would also enhance gun violence prevention elements of the protection order process.
That element is especially critical. In an average year, over 900 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. For victims of any gender, domestic violence is often a precursor to gun violence. This legislation would ensure prosecutors are able to notify those protected when a perpetrator petitions to restore firearm rights and would strengthen penalties for individuals who illegally possess “ghost guns” – which are un-serialized, make-shift, firearms sometimes made of plastic or 3D printed – in violation of a protection order.
As a lawyer, I witnessed the ways our legal system can profoundly improve the lives of those who have suffered through domestic violence. Unfortunately, I also saw the harm that can come to vulnerable people when gaps in our legal framework are unaddressed. I am dedicated to continuing our effort to make Washington state safe for those who face all types of abuse, harassment, and violence.
======
You are invited to a telephone town hall hosted by Rep. Lauren Davis and me this Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:00pm. We will be offering a mid-session update, hosting a Q&A, and discussing the important work still ahead of us.
Dial-In: (855)-756-7520 ext. 121322#
If you can’t join us for the town hall, a recording of the event will be made available on my website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment