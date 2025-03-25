WeatherWatcher: Chance of Thunderstorms, very slight change of Severe Thunderstorms

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service in Seattle





Many of you have probably already heard or read about various levels of threatening weather expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.





Bottom line: Chances are very slim that Shoreline or Lake Forest Park will experience severe weather. This is unusual weather, but not unheard-of during springtime in the Puget Sound region.









If severe weather does develop with large hail or a tornado, warnings will be issued, but they will be issued likely very shortly before the severe weather hits.





What to expect: Mild and humid weather is expected to start us off for the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. Clouds will start building and showers will start to move in late in the afternoon and early evening. The forecast is calling for rain showers, highs in the 60's with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, and an even slighter chance of a severe thunderstorm.





What are the expected chances: The National Weather Service expects at most, a 15-29% chance of severe hail at or exceeding 1" in diameter but not exceeding 2" in diameter.





5-14% chance of severe winds, gusting up to 58mph, and a 2-4% chance of a small tornado. South and East of Downtown Seattle has a slightly higher chance of severe weather than Shoreline and areas north.





Hailstones exceeding 1" in diameter are capable of damaging car windshields and leaving dents in car bodies. It can also damage roofs, especially older ones, siding on homes, and windows that are not well covered.





If thunder roars, seek sturdy shelter immediately, as lightning strikes and large hail can be deadly. Then check your weather app or the National Weather Service for any warnings or alerts for your area.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







