Enrollment open at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center in Shoreline

Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Enrollment is open for 2025-2026 programs at the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center located at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline WA 98133, next to Meridian Park Elementary school.









To start the enrollment process for the tuition preschool for the 2025-2026 school year, fill out an interest form by April 4, 2025 to be included in the lottery, if needed!





Learn more about Edwin Pratt tuition preschool program, schedules, and rates.



Head Start/ECEAP Applications



Head Start and ECEAP applications are now available for preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2025-2026 school year.



Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families. Head Start and ECEAP applications are now available for preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2025-2026 school year.





Enrollment for the tuition-based preschool programs is open!