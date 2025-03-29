Enrollment open at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center in Shoreline
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Enrollment is open for 2025-2026 programs at the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center located at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline WA 98133, next to Meridian Park Elementary school.
Tuition Preschool Applications
Enrollment for the tuition-based preschool programs is open!
To start the enrollment process for the tuition preschool for the 2025-2026 school year, fill out an interest form by April 4, 2025 to be included in the lottery, if needed!
Learn more about Edwin Pratt tuition preschool program, schedules, and rates.
Head Start/ECEAP Applications
Head Start and ECEAP applications are now available for preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2025-2026 school year.
Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families.
Learn more about Head Start/ECEAP program eligibility.
Applications are available online, or you can pick up printed applications in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133.
You can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if your family is eligible or to help with the application process. They can be reached at 206-393-4354.
All Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving students from Head Start, ECEAP, tuition-based preschool, and special education.
For tuition-based, Head Start, and ECEAP enrollment, children must be three or four years old by August 31, 2025.
Learn more about Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
