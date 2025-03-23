



Juhi Bansal’s hauntingly beautiful Songs from the Deep plunges listeners beneath the waves on a dive with humpback whales.





Seattle Symphony alum Cara Kizer joins the orchestra as soloist on Ruth Gipps’ lush, neo-Romantic Horn Concerto.









PROGRAM



Juhi Bansal – Songs from the Deep

Ruth Gipps – Horn Concerto, Op. 58

• Cara Kizer, French horn

Sergei Prokofiev – Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 4, Op. 60



GET TICKETS Prokofiev’s jaunty, klezmer inspired Overture on Hebrew Themes leads into Beethoven’s unjustly overlooked Fourth Symphony—the “missing link” between his more famous Third and Fifth—that stamps our program with a thrilling exclamation point.PROGRAMJuhi Bansal – Songs from the DeepRuth Gipps – Horn Concerto, Op. 58• Cara Kizer, French hornSergei Prokofiev – Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 4, Op. 60

$30 Adult,

$20 Senior/Student,

Children under 18 free





In our final masterworks concert of the season, Philharmonia Northwest features some of classical music’s best-kept secrets and most underrated masterworks.