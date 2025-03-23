Philharmonia Northwest features some of classical music’s best-kept secrets and most underrated masterworks

Sunday, March 23, 2025

HIDDEN GEMS
with Cara Kizer, French horn
Michael Wheatley, Conductor

Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 2pm

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE

In our final masterworks concert of the season, Philharmonia Northwest features some of classical music’s best-kept secrets and most underrated masterworks. 

Juhi Bansal’s hauntingly beautiful Songs from the Deep plunges listeners beneath the waves on a dive with humpback whales. 

Seattle Symphony alum Cara Kizer joins the orchestra as soloist on Ruth Gipps’ lush, neo-Romantic Horn Concerto. 

Prokofiev’s jaunty, klezmer inspired Overture on Hebrew Themes leads into Beethoven’s unjustly overlooked Fourth Symphony—the “missing link” between his more famous Third and Fifth—that stamps our program with a thrilling exclamation point.

PROGRAM

Juhi Bansal – Songs from the Deep
Ruth Gipps – Horn Concerto, Op. 58
• Cara Kizer, French horn
Sergei Prokofiev – Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 4, Op. 60

GET TICKETS
  • $30 Adult, 
  • $20 Senior/Student,
  • Children under 18 free

