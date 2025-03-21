Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal says that the people are the backstop for democracy

Pramila Jayapal at Shoreline Community College

Photo by Claudia Meadows Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a "Fireside Chat" Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Shoreline Community College. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal held a "Fireside Chat" Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Shoreline Community College.

As Shoreline’s Congressional Representative for Washington’s 7th District, Congresswoman Jayapal shared insights about her background, her work in Congress, and her efforts on behalf of Washington State.



She was gracious with her time, and open with her answers to questions from the many audience members who came to see her speak. She had inspiring words for students, and advice about the possibility of choosing a path in public service.



She talked about the necessity for diversity, and told those of us who are not in minority groups to speak up for those who are.



After her talk our reporter asked her what could be done if Trump ignores the Supreme Court. She said that it’s likely that he will, and that, if he does, that will be a constitutional crisis.



She said that we have to mobilize the people—that we are the backstop for democracy. During her talk she told us to phone people we know who are in Republican districts, and tell them to communicate with their Representatives.



Elected in 2016, Congresswoman Jayapal is now serving her fifth term in Congress. She is the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and one of only two dozen naturalized citizens currently serving.





She is a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Budget Committee.









