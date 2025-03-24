Chamber Music for Piano and Strings March 30, 2025 at Richmond Beach Congregational Church UCC









Julius Röntgen - Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 100 (1927)

Ludwig Van Beethoven - Piano Trio, Op. 97 "Archduke" (1811)

Erño Dohnányi - Serenade for String Trio, Op. 10 (1903)

Whether you're a devoted chamber music enthusiast or simply looking for a peaceful Sunday afternoon filled with beautiful music, this free hour-long recital promises to be a refreshing artistic experience that will elevate your spirits and enrich your weekend.

Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)

Reception to follow



The Ravenna Quintet was founded in 2023 by local players Christine Chu, violin; Leah Anderson, violin; Nathan Hatch, viola; Jonas Chen, cello; and Luke Raffanti, piano.







Christine has played violin since she was 5 and studied with Ronald Patterson at UW. She currently plays with the Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra and works in communications at the Seattle Symphony. In her free time, she likes to bake and take nature walks!

Luke teaches piano lessons from his home and is the collaborative pianist for RBCC. He is in demand as a soloist and collaborator for recitals, competitions, opera productions, audition prep, events, and more. Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop.



Among them, they have won multiple competitions, earned gold medals, and played in hundreds of church services, benefits, weddings, memorials, and house concerts, including last year's RBCC Recital Series.

The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church continues with selections from returning favorites, the Ravenna Quintet, a chamber music ensemble of decorated young performers.Don't miss this opportunity to experience the Quintet's masterful interpretation of classical gems in the welcoming setting of Richmond Beach Congregational Church.