Buy a sub at Jersey Mike's on Wednesday and support Seattle Children's Hospital

ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26: EAT A SUB, HELP A CHARITY





49 Seattle Area Jersey Mike’s locations, including the Shoreline store in Aurora Village across from Costco, will donate 100% of Sales to Seattle Children's Hospital

Hungry to help others?





Between Home Depot and Costco in Aurora Village

On March 26, 49 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Seattle area will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Seattle Children's Hospital. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide 15th Annual Day of Giving. Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 and grab a sub: 100 percent of your purchase—whether in-store, online or through the app—will go to charity.On March 26, 49 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Seattle area will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Seattle Children's Hospital. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide 15th Annual Day of Giving.





All month, generous customers have been rounding up and making donations to local charities at more than 3,000 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 15th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign.





Buy lunch, dinner or a catered meal and we’ll pay it all forward. Get extra juice out of your donation: Send subs to a favorite charity or organization.



