Take Center Stage or Shine Behind the Scenes – Spring Theater Classes at Shoreline CC with Dandylyon Drama



Shoreline Community College is offering exciting opportunities for young performers and behind-the-scenes creatives this spring! Shoreline Community College is offering exciting opportunities for young performers and behind-the-scenes creatives this spring!





Whether you love to sing, act, or be part of the backstage magic, these classes provide a fun and professional theater experience led by experienced Teaching Artists.





Musical Theater for Ages 6-9

Soar into the world of musical theater with songs like Defying Gravity and Let’s Go Fly a Kite! This class helps young performers build confidence, learn theater etiquette, and develop acting skills in a fun and supportive setting.

March 31 – June 2 from 4:30pm– 6:00pm (Mondays) 1500 Building



Register here



Musical Theater: “Bringing Down the House” (Ages 10-16)

Step into the spotlight in this hilarious comedy featuring dynamic character roles! This ensemble is perfect for actors of all experience levels, offering acting technique, stage confidence, and a full production experience with costumes and live performances.

April 1 – June 7 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm (Tuesdays & Thursdays) 1500 Building Fee $249Step into the spotlight in this hilarious comedy featuring dynamic character roles! This ensemble is perfect for actors of all experience levels, offering acting technique, stage confidence, and a full production experience with costumes and live performances.April 1 – June 7 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm (Tuesdays & Thursdays) 1500 Building



Register here



Backstage Crew: Behind-the-Scenes Theater (Ages 13+)

Love theater but prefer to work behind the scenes? Join the creative team of the Musical Theatre Revue and assist with props, costumes, set design, tech, and more! Crew members can choose their focus, from creating posters and programs to running sound, lighting, and stage management during performances. Special training is provided for those interested in hair, makeup, and costume support.

April 1 – May 27 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm (Tuesdays & Thursdays) 1500 Building Fee $450Love theater but prefer to work behind the scenes? Join the creative team of the Musical Theatre Revue and assist with props, costumes, set design, tech, and more! Crew members can choose their focus, from creating posters and programs to running sound, lighting, and stage management during performances. Special training is provided for those interested in hair, makeup, and costume support.April 1 – May 27 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm (Tuesdays & Thursdays) 1500 Building



Register here



Fee $199

Whether you want to be in the spotlight or behind the scenes, these classes offer an incredible theater experience for all skill levels. Spaces are limited—register today and be part of the magic!







Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133







