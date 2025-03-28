Step into the Spotlight with Musical Theater Performance Shorts at Shoreline Community College



Unleash your inner performer in this engaging musical theater class at Shoreline Community College. Led by instructors Anjali Chudasama and Duygu Monson, this course offers students the opportunity to develop acting, singing, and stage presence in a supportive environment. Unleash your inner performer in this engaging musical theater class at Shoreline Community College. Led by instructors Anjali Chudasama and Duygu Monson, this course offers students the opportunity to develop acting, singing, and stage presence in a supportive environment.





Whether you have previous experience or are new to the stage, you will gain valuable voice instruction, performance skills, and confidence while working towards a final showcase of musical theater shorts.





This class meets twice a week and can also be taken for college credit.





Meet the Instructors





Before moving to Seattle, she was an active performer and conductor in Southern California and the Chicagoland area, focusing on the intersection of music education, choral music, and community music-making.





She holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Wheaton College, where she was the Honors Conductor for the Concert Choir and led innovative projects such as FEAST, an interactive exploration of Shabbat dinner through multiple art forms, and The Big Sing, a large-scale community choral event.





Anjali has taught choir and music courses across all age groups and has performed extensively as a mezzo-soprano soloist, chamber musician, and symphonic chorister.





She is passionate about expanding the tradition of choral music to reach new audiences and transform lives beyond the concert hall.





After graduating from Mimar Sinan, one of Turkey's most prestigious conservatoires, she worked with Compagnie de Théâtre de Danse Alternative Parisienne in France and later interned with the renowned choreographer Pina Bausch.





Upon returning to Turkey, she performed as a lead actor in Istanbul’s Municipal Theater and Turkey’s first feminist theater company, Theater Painted Bird.





In 2007, she moved to New York City, where she acted in both off-Broadway and Broadway productions.





Now based in Seattle, she is a professor of film and theater at Shoreline Community College and continues to direct and perform professionally.



