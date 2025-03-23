Make Music This Spring with Shoreline’s Concert Band & Community Chorale

Sunday, March 23, 2025


Join the Shoreline Community Band or Community Chamber Chorale this spring and experience the joy of making music with fellow students and community members! 

Whether you love playing an instrument or singing in harmony, these ensembles offer a welcoming environment for musicians of all levels.

Shoreline Community Band (Ages 16+)

The Shoreline Concert Band is always looking for new members. Perform a diverse selection of music, from traditional and contemporary band works to Broadway hits and marches. 

No audition required—just bring your enthusiasm and previous playing experience!

April 2 – June 9, 2025 from 7:00pm – 8:50pm (Mondays)
Community Chamber Chorale (Ages 16+)

Sing in a mixed-voice ensemble performing classical, jazz, pop, folk, and world music! 

Open to all community members and Shoreline CC students, this twice-weekly class helps vocalists refine their skills while making beautiful music together. A short placement check in the first week ensures the best section fit for each singer.

April 2 – June 11, 2025 from 12:30pm – 2:00pm (Mon & Wed) | 
These ensembles can be the perfect way to connect, perform, and grow as a musician. Sign up today and make music with us this spring!


