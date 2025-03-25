Pruning 101 - with Kruckeberg Horticulturalist Hans Tietjen on April 5, 2025
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
It's a workshop instructing not just the ‘how’ but also the ‘why’ of pruning.
You will leave the class with a better understanding of how to properly train, trim, and maintain your woody landscape plants!
Join us for a classroom presentation inside before stepping out into the garden for in-person demonstrations.
Our indoor space does require the use of stairs.
The event will feature one session:
Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:30am - 1:00pm
Fee:
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.
- Members: $25
- Non-members: $45
Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
