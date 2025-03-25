Pruning 101 - with Kruckeberg Horticulturalist Hans Tietjen on April 5, 2025

Trees, Shrubs, and More - Learn how to do it right!





It's a workshop instructing not just the ‘how’ but also the ‘why’ of pruning.





You will leave the class with a better understanding of how to properly train, trim, and maintain your woody landscape plants!









The event will feature one session:



Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10:30am - 1:00pm



Fee: Members: $25

Non-members: $45 Registration: This class tends to fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required.



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit

Registration: This class tends to fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required. Register here The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org

Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177



Our indoor space does require the use of stairs.The event will feature one session:Fee:

Join us for a classroom presentation inside before stepping out into the garden for in-person demonstrations.