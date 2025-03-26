What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? March 26 – April 1
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
March 26 – April 1
There’s a lot to look forward to in Shoreline this week! Whether you're looking to sharpen your study skills, get inspired by local artists, roll up your sleeves at the Tool Library, or just sip some incredible wines, there’s something for everyone. From community meetups and plant sales to creative classes and meaningful fundraisers, this week is bursting with ways to connect, learn, and enjoy. Here’s a peek at what’s happening around town.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
March Volunteer Training and Refresher @ STL
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Come join us for our Monthly Volunteer Training at the Shoreline Tool Library! This is a great opportunity to learn more about how you can get involved and help out at the tool library. Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or brand new, everyone is welcome. We’ll cover everything you need to know to check in and out tools, assist members, and answer all your questions. We’ll also go over other ways to volunteer including beautification, outreach, inventory, fixing tools, and steering committees. See you there!
Meet the Artists - All Eyez on Me: A Public Art Exhibition
Thursday, March 27, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Join us on Thursday, March 27th, from 5 -7 PM for this free reception and an opportunity to chat with these phenomenal artists.
Location: Shoreline City Hall, 3rd Floor.
Artist Spotlight: Miriam English, Lo Mar Metoyer, Jonarra Swanson, and Yolanda Galery
All Eyez on Me is a bold and provocative all-female artist group exhibition curated by Vincent Keele, showcasing the powerful work of four phenomenal local artists. Experience a dynamic celebration of culture through handcrafted original artworks that push the boundaries of visual excellence.
On view: March 7 - June 20.
Learn more about the artists
Jonarra Swanson - @jonarra
Yolanda Galery - @yolanda_gallery_art
Lo Mar Metoyer - @lomarsart
Miriam English - @lionesart23
Vincent Keele - @vincentkeele
Beyond Burnout Support Group
Thursday, March 27, 2025
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Virtual Via Zoom Register Here
Community | Connection | Support
A safe space for healthcare workers to create community & connection, find support around burnout. Facilitated by Doris, RN who worked as a nurse for over 20 years experiencing many cycles of burnout during her career. Now she works with nurses experiencing burnout in 1:1 coaching and brings all her knowledge and experience to healthcare workers in workshops focusing on getting Beyond Burnout.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale
Friday – Sunday, March 28-30, 2025
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
March is a great time to add a new plant to your space. Find the perfect new items to fill in any gaps in your garden bed. Plan to check out the MsK Nursery for the Spring Plant Sale, Friday – Sunday, March 28-30, 2025.
Members Pre-Sale:
All active members receive 15% off and are invited to the pre-sale on Thursday, March 27th between 4-7 pm.
ShoreLake Art Ribbon Cutting
Friday, March 28, 2025
5:00 PM
Shorelake Arts
Join us at 5pm on Friday, March 28th for the grand opening of our downtown Ridgecrest location. Ribbon Cutting hosted by @shorelinechamber followed by the start of our Art from the Attic art sale -what better way to celebrate than helping art and art supplies find a great new home.
All art donated by ShoreLake Art supporters (donations gladly accepted M-Th 9-3pm or by appt)
All are welcome. Please RSVP so we can plan accordingly. Thanks!
Highland Terrace Bloomin' Bulb Sale
Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
The corner of 2nd NW and 159th near Highland Terrace Elementary (close to 160 at Greenwood)
This popular sale of plants will be held the last two weekends of March. 4 pots $30, 3 for $22.50 and 2 for $15. March 22+23 and 29+30 from 11-3pm at the corner of 2nd NW and 159th near Highland Terrace Elementary (close to 160 at Greenwood). Six varieties of Daffodils and 5 varieties of Tulips come with instructions on how to plant later after the foliage dies back for years of enjoyment. These are hardly proven varieties; choose pots of either mixed Daffodils or mixed Tulips. Pre-orders available: fmcsea@msn.com. Presented by: Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association.
March Wine Tastings at Town & Country Market Shoreline
Saturday, March 29, 2025
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Please join us for a wine tasting brought to us from some incredible women winemakers.
It's Women's History Month, and this March Town & Country Markets would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to some of our favorite wines from women winemakers. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation. Cheers! Must be 21 or over to attend.
Learn Machine Sewing - Make a Potholder
Saturday, March 29, 2025
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Learn how to sew on a sewing machine and make a potholder perfect for a gift! No previous sewing experience is required. All tools and supplies will be provided. This will be a beginner-friendly class to learn the basics of machine sewing where you get the opportunity to make a potholder and take it home.
About the instructor, Ava: Ava learned sewing from her Mom who used to teach sewing classes. Ava then moved on to teaching classes herself at the makerspaces at UW. She has experience with making all types of items from bags to dresses, and also loves to troubleshoot machines!
Giving Together Fundraiser: Seattle Dogs
Sunday, March 30, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Support your community food banks with a delicious local delicacy!
Stop by your local Town & Country Market on Sunday March 30th for a delicious treat that tastes good AND does good! We'll be grilling up some delicious hot dogs and serving them up Seattle Style for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds go to benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program. Treat yourself or a loved-one; let's work together to make our community a better – and tastier – place.
Garden Design II
Sunday, March 30, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, we’ll start to sketch out your space and brainstorm ideas for how to begin. As we work through each person’s project, we’ll learn more about design principles and ways to create a more beautiful and functional outdoor space. Class participants are encouraged to submit photos of the areas they would like advice on (directions for this in the confirmation email following a ticket purchase).
Attendance at the first class is not required, but it is recommended, and you can sign up here!
About the instructor, Susan Gregory: Susan is a landscape designer with many years of experience both designing and implementing small and large landscape projects. She holds a degree in landscape design from Edmonds Community College and completed a permaculture course with Toby Hemenway. She ran a successful design/build company for 12 years.
Introduction to Self-Breema
Monday, March 31, 2025
1:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Nurturing and energizing self-care exercises can bring balance to the body, vitality to the mind, and cultivate connection to the heart. Using Breema’s universal principles of harmony, such as Body Comfortable and No Force, individuals will benefit from the effect of these gentle exercises which can be done sitting or standing, no matter their abilities.
Registration closes one week prior to class start date.
Location: Wellness Studio
Instructor: Erde Sun
Cost: FREE
What’s Happening at the Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries?
Find all upcoming library events HERE.
