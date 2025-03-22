Arrests made in October pedestrian death

Photos courtesy Washington State Patrol

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024 around 6:30pm, a 23 year old Shoreline woman was crossing NE 145th (SR 523) near Stone Ave N when she was struck and killed by a vehicle which fled the scene. On Wednesday, October 30, 2024 around 6:30pm, a 23 year old Shoreline woman was crossing NE 145th (SR 523) near Stone Ave N when she was struck and killed by a vehicle which fled the scene.





The State Patrol, which has jurisdiction on state highways, had information about the vehicle.





On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, two arrests were made in this tragic case.





Madison Clare was booked on a warrant for Felony Hit and Run Death and Brandon Carlson was booked on a warrant for Rendering Criminal Assistance.







