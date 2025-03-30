Sunday is the last day to apply for scholarships to Shoreline Community College

Sunday, March 30, 2025

The Shoreline Community College Foundation gives out over 200 scholarship awards to SCC students annually. 

Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. 

In addition to federal and state financial aid, scholarships are a great way to offset all or part of the cost of your education.

We offer both financial need and merit-based scholarships. 

With one application, students are automatically considered for the majority of our available scholarships.

There are over 200 scholarships available and only one application to fill out! Visit us at here for more information and FAQs.

 We highly encourage all students to apply.

The 2025-2026 application will close on Sunday, March 30, 2025



