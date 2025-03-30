Op-Ed: The Rights of Transgender People should be reaffirmed, but we shouldn’t have to do it

By Bill Leon, Ph.D., Lake Forest Park





It is an excellent resolution. Most Councilmembers, the Mayor, and several citizens attending commented on how important it is to do this. Shoreline and other local cities have done the same. But it is shameful that people need to do this. I offered the following comments before the vote in Lake Forest Park.



Politically, socially, and economically, these are troubling times. Among all the many misuses of power being brutally and blatantly used by the President and by others in his administration and in many local and state administrations controlled by Republicans, one of the most egregious is the attacks on transgender people.



Fascists and others who support or who act like them often pick a scapegoat for the focus of their hatred. The tactic is designed to get a mob to side with them against people who are different in some way and to distract the masses while the leaders take more power and resources from everyone for the use of the elite.



In Nazi Germany it was the Jews, homosexuals, and Romani. Today in America, they target transgender people (and also immigrants, people of color, and others). If they succeed, more hatred for more groups will follow.



Actions to take away the rights of transgender people are multiplying across America. It takes courage to speak out against this and to reaffirm one’s support for people perceived as different. Doing so really helps. It helps transgender people, and it helps all of us recognize our common humanity, despite how we look, who we love, what we think, or how we choose to live.



We cannot protect people who are trans from all hatred and consequences, but we can speak out on their behalf. They do not need any special rights, just plain old human rights.



“Rights” are not something governments can give or take anyway. They are inherent to being human, to being alive. It is sad that we have to keep reminding the world that all people deserve equal rights, but I am glad that I live in a city where people and leaders are willing to speak up when needed.



I encouraged the Council to pass this resolution and to keep reminding staff and citizens in Lake Forest Park that we will not tolerate discrimination on any basis. I suggested the City hand out copies of the resolution with all applications for passports with a short note explaining that even though the current federal government does not respect the right to be who you are, this City does.



This community, the schools, and especially our youth are supportive when people come out or transition. At least here, most people tolerate difference. Maybe we can learn from our youth that, in reality, we are all different in some way. Tolerance of difference with real equality and equal protection under the law is the basis for a real democracy.





