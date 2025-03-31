Fastpitch softball - Shorewood vs Arlington

Monday, March 31, 2025

Girls Fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs. Arlington
at Meridian Park 3-24-25
Shorewood 8 - Arlington 4






Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Arlington:
  • K. Marchand 
  • P. Aanstag (3) 
  • K. Marshall and M. Boardly (5) (catchers)
Shorewood: 
  • Emma Kellum
  • Grace McLaughlin (catcher)
Highlights

Arlington: 
  • M. Miller 1-4 (2B)
  • K. Marchand 1-3 (2B)
  • C. Zodrow 1-1 (3B)
  • K. Nuyen 1-4 (3B)
Shorewood: 
  • Maddie Schilperoort 1-4 (2B)
  • Grace McLaughlin 2-3
  • Lillian Perrault 2-3
  • Emma Kellum 2-3 (2B)

Posted by DKH at 2:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  