MsK Nursery at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale – March 28-30, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025


Spring Into Fresh Blooms and Greenery

Shoreline, WA – The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden. MsK Nursery is excited to announce its Spring Plant Sale, happening Friday – Sunday, March 28-30, 2025. Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.

Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 27, 2025

As a special perk, all active members are invited to an exclusive Pre-Sale event on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, where members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items. It's the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your spring planting before the crowds.

Event Details:
  • Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 27, 2025, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (15% off for active members)
  • Spring Plant Sale: Friday, March 28, 2025 – Sunday, March 30, 2025
Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - 20312 Fifteenth Ave NW, Shoreline

Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.

More information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership here and follow us on Facebook.

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.


