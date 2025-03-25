MsK Nursery at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale – March 28-30, 2025



Spring Into Fresh Blooms and Greenery





Event Details:

Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 27, 2025, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (15% off for active members)

Spring Plant Sale: Friday, March 28, 2025 – Sunday, March 30, 2025 Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden -



Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.



follow us on Facebook.



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit

Shoreline, WA – The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden. MsK Nursery is excited to announce its Spring Plant Sale, happening Friday – Sunday, March 28-30, 2025. Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.